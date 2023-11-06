6 Nov 2023
The Pesticide Action Network says legislative steps to prevent the use of several chemicals already present in many rivers are now needed, but both the BVA and VMD have reacted cautiously.
Image: Emphyrio / Pixabay
Campaigners leading a drive to curb the use of pesticides in veterinary medicines have claimed legislative change is needed because voluntary measures are not working.
More than 20 organisations, including some in the veterinary sphere, are backing calls for a ban on five active substances, which it is feared are already harming rivers.
The BVA said it already promotes a risk-based take on the issue, while the sector’s product regulator claimed its approach balances health and environmental considerations.
But Josie Cohen, head of policy and campaigns for the Pesticide Action Network (PAN), which is leading the campaign, said failing to act now risks undermining broader efforts to reduce chemical pollution.
She said: “We know these chemicals are causing harm to wildlife and environmental contamination in the UK.
“Voluntary initiatives aren’t having the impact we need. There are plenty of alternatives so it’s time to take them off the market.”
An open letter from PAN to the Government, signed by 24 organisations in total, has called for a ban on veterinary use of all pesticide active substances that already cannot be used on agricultural crops. It also seeks an automatic restriction on any future product that is deemed too harmful for use on farms.
The campaign is primarily focused on five chemicals that are commonly used in tick, flea and worm treatments – fipronil and permethrin – plus three neonicotinoids: dinotefuran, imidacloprid and nitenpyram.
Its launch on 1 November was accompanied by the release of new analysis of Environment Agency river water quality data which found at least one of the chemicals was present at levels unsafe for aquatic life at 109 out of 283 locations (37%) across England.
Although Ms Cohen fears the true extent of the problem may never be known, she said PAN had been shocked by how widespread its impact already appears to be.
She added: “It simply makes no sense to block these chemicals from being used on crops in order to protect the environment, while allowing them to be routinely applied by millions of pet owners every month.
“If we want to tackle chemical pollution, then we urgently need to close this loophole.”
Supporters of the ban proposal include the Veterinary Poisons Information Service and the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), plus groups such as the RSPB, Greenpeace, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, The Rivers Trust and the Environmental Justice Foundation.
PVA director Andre Menache said: “Every industry has a role to play in helping to tackle the nature crisis and vets are no different.
“We have known about the environmental impacts of parasiticides for many years already. We need to move beyond the plethora of voluntary guidance that exists if we want to reverse wildlife declines.”
The campaign claims that a ban on the highlighted ingredients would still leave more than 300 alternative products available to pet owners and would not, therefore, pose a risk to animal welfare.
Its launch has also coincided with the start of the second annual Antibiotic Amnesty, which seeks to encourage pet owners to return unused products to practices.
However, the BVA’s president, Anna Judson, said: “Parasiticides are important products which play a key role in preventing and treating parasites in animals, which if left unaddressed can lead to bigger health and welfare issues.
“But it is important they are used responsibly to minimise the impact on the environment, and so, we encourage vets to apply a risk-based approach to using these products, and to discuss with clients how to use them responsibly and safely.”
The VMD also gave a cautious reaction to the campaign’s launch.
A spokesperson said: “When authorising veterinary medicines, we take into account both parasite control as well as environmental risks. In this instance, the medicine plays a vital role in treating fleas and ticks, which can lead to harmful diseases in pets and present risks to humans.
“We will continue to take a balanced approach on veterinary medicines and have set up a group of experts to research how we can best reduce the impacts of pharmaceuticals on the environment.”
Meanwhile, Defra said a forthcoming pesticides action plan would set out its aims to further reduce the risks posed by the substances.