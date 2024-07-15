15 Jul 2024
Sharwood, a seven year-old Gordon setter, becomes the first dog in the UK to make 40 blood donations.
A record-breaking blood donor dog has been retired after he became the first in the UK to make 40 individual donations.
Pet Blood Bank officials estimate the contributions of Sharwood, a seven-year-old Gordon setter, will have helped vets to save the lives of up to 160 other dogs.
He made his final donation at an event in Northampton on Saturday 13 July, seven years after his first, as he will soon reach the charity’s maximum eight-year age limit for donors.
He is one of four dogs who have donated 97 units between them since 2015 with the support of their owner, Sue Mitchell.
Ms Mitchell said: “I am immensely proud of him reaching this incredible achievement with Pet Blood Bank. His first donation was in 2017 and he has successfully donated on every visit since then.”
“He will now hand over the reins to his son, Brinjal, who has already donated 12 units. Sharwood is the third of my dogs who has regularly donated to this wonderful charity. I am so proud of them for all the lives they have helped to save.”
Pet Blood Bank spokesperson Nicole Osborne added: “Canine blood donors and their owners are the hidden helpers of the veterinary world,
“Their donations help to ensure that lifesaving blood is always available for any vet who needs it, and Sharwood has gone above and beyond in his contributions to this cause.”