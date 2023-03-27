27 Mar 2023
Veterinary professionals are being urged to sign up and help the charity cover the length of the UK mainland coast during just 30 days in May.
Veterinary professionals are being encouraged to lend their support to an initiative raising funds for Pet Blood Bank UK.
The charity has launched a virtual Around the Coast in 30 Days challenge, which will run throughout May, in which supporters are asked to run, walk, swim or cycle as far as possible.
The aim is for participants to cover 11,232 miles between them – the length of the UK’s mainland coastline.
The challenge will both start and end at Pet Blood Bank’s base in Loughborough, and aims to raise at least £10,000 for the cause.
A spokesperson said: “The funds raised from the challenge will help to save the lives of pets across the country by supporting the blood bank service.
“They will also allow the charity to invest for the future through vital research and education, as well as continue to do things like provide free blood for veterinary charities and subsidise the cost of blood.”
The charity is also looking for volunteers to take part in other fund-raising activities, including the Edinburgh Marathon Festival over the weekend of 27 and 28 May.
For more information, or to sign up, visit the Pet Blood Bank UK website.