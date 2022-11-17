17 Nov 2022
The charity is unveiling the product, which can help treat life-threatening bleeds more efficiently, at the London Vet Show.
Luna, a Pet Blood Bank donor dog.
Pet Blood Bank UK has launched a product that it says will help vets treat life-threatening bleeding in dogs more efficiently.
Canine Platelet Concentrate was officially unveiled at the London Vet Show, which opened today (17 November).
The product is made from blood donated by the charity’s donor dog community and reduces the requirement to transfuse whole blood.
Clinical director Wendy Barnett said: “Aligned with our mission to help save lives, we hope that providing quick and convenient access to Canine Platelet Concentrate will support vets across the UK who are treating dogs in what can be serious and life-threatening situations.
“Vets have been asking us for this product, so we are very pleased to now be able to offer it to them.”
The concentrate provides haemostasis, which allows time either for further investigations to take place or other treatments to take effect.
With a shelf life of only three days from the date of collection, the charity says the product will be sent to vets using a same day courier and should be used on arrival. The dose is one unit per 10kg of bodyweight.
Veterinary advisor Sophie Adamantos said: “Managing dogs with severe life-threatening bleeding as a result of extremely low platelet count has always been a challenge if we don’t have access to fresh whole blood.
“Having canine platelet concentrates available will allow us to address the cause of bleeding in these patients, with the hope of stopping the haemorrhage and reducing our reliance on red blood cell products while we investigate and treat the patients.
“As the effect on platelet count will be minimal, this product is of most use in dogs that are bleeding.”
Orders can be submitted via the Pet Blood Bank UK website or by telephoning 01509 232222.