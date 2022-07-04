4 Jul 2022
Charity moves to reassure its users after reports emerge from Spain concerning a man who drained the blood from more than 500 dogs and cats before selling it to vet practices in the country.
Pet Blood Bank UK has issued a statement in response to news that a man in Spain has been exposed for draining the blood of more than 500 cats and dogs, and selling it to veterinary practices.
Luis Miguel VF has been dubbed the “Spanish dog vampire” after Civil Guard officials revealed at least 500 animals died at his “Veterinary Transfusion Center” on a farm in Humanes de Madrid, Spain.
In response, Pet Blood Bank UK has released a statement to reassure the vet practices that use their products.
Katrina Wilkinson, managing director at Pet Blood Bank UK, said she was “horrified and saddened” to read the media coverage coming from Spain, before underlining the charity’s high welfare standards and stringent protocols.
Ms Wilkinson said: “At Pet Blood Bank UK, we pride ourselves on ensuring the welfare of our donors is at the forefront of what we do.
“All our wonderful donors live in the UK and we work closely with their owners to ensure they enjoy the experience of coming to give blood to help save the lives of other pets.
“Looking after our donors and maintaining a high standard of animal welfare is at the heart of and intrinsic to what we do.”
Ms Wilkinson added: “We would like to reassure our veterinary customers that all Pet Blood Bank UK blood products are produced by us and from UK donors.”
For more information about Pet Blood Bank UK’s welfare standards, visit its website.