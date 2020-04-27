27 Apr 2020
Mobile unit helps keep life-saving blood collections going during coronavirus crisis by operating from veterinary practice car parks.
Pet Blood Bank UK is continuing to provide life-saving blood to vets during the pandemic thanks to its mobile unit and strict social distancing.
The unit, which was donated to the charity thanks to the generosity of the Petplan Charitable Trust, has proved a lifeline to the charity as many of its regular donation sessions in vet practices have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The custom-built vehicle is a self-contained space where dogs can donate blood, but all that is needed is a parking space outside the veterinary practice.
For the first time, owners of dogs have to remain in their cars while the animal is taken into the unit to donate blood.
Pet Blood Bank UK, which was launched in 2007, is the only charity of its kind that provides a canine blood bank service for all veterinary practitioners across the UK.
Launched in 2007, it collects blood from canine donors at organised donation sessions nationwide, on average four to five sessions a week.
The blood is then processed into packed red blood cells and fresh plasma, and delivered to veterinary practices when they need it most.
Every unit of blood collected can help save four dogs’ lives.
Pet Blood Bank UK clinical director Wendy Barnett said: “We are doing all we can to continue providing our life-saving service to vets.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our donor owners, the vet practices we are visiting, and to Petplan Charitable Trust for the mobile unit that really has given us the means to keep going.
“Our blood stocks are lower than normal, but we continue to provide the blood needed for emergencies. We would like to thank everyone for their support and for being patient while we operate at a slightly reduced service level.”
To find out more visit the Pet Blood Bank UK website.