15 Aug 2022
The September awareness week, launched by TVM, is back for the third time and will include information dedicated to brachycephalic ocular syndrome to highlight specific issues faced by the breeds.
TVM started the initiative to assist veterinary practices by providing waiting room displays, web pages and social media packs to help them with their education to owners.
This year, a dedicated section on brachycephalic ocular syndrome has been added to the website to highlight the specific issues faced by the breeds. A webinar on the subject will also be available for vets and RVNs during the week (22 to 28 September).
Will Peel, product manager at TVM, said the company wanted to again help practices to engage with new and existing owners by providing tools to aid eye issue discussions. He said: “Eye problems in pets are common and brachycephalic breeds are particularly prone to them due to a number of compounding factors.
“They commonly suffer from corneal ulcers and are nearly four times more likely to develop dry eye than other breeds, so Pet Eye Health Awareness Week is focused on helping pet owners understand the issues, identify eye problems early and seek veterinary advice quickly.”
