14 Mar 2025
Hybrid Purina Pro Plan event in Siena, Italy, will discuss integrative approach to gastrointestinal health.
Speakers from across Europe will explore latest thinking on gastrointestinal health at a symposium next month.
Purina Pro Plan Symposium 2025, which is being held in collaboration with the EuroGut Society, is a hybrid event running online and in person in Siena, Italy on 2 April from 9am to 5:30pm.
The programme will cover fat digestion and its role in managing acute and chronic gastrointestinal disease in dogs and cats, practical strategies for handling complex hyperlipidaemia cases, microbiota analysis and the impact on patient outcomes of different methodologies.
Speakers include Christina Germain, principal nutritionist at Nestlé Purina Petcare, Linda Toresson of the Gastrointestinal Laboratory at Texas A&M University and Cecilia Villaverde, a diplomate in veterinary and comparative nutrition.
Interactive sessions will focus on developing skills to support veterinary professionals and the evolving veterinary digital landscape.
Veterinary professionals can register online.