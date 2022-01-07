7 Jan 2022
Today’s announcement (7 January) marks the third deal Zoetis has done with companies using transgenic platforms for antibody discovery.
Image © PetMedix.
PetMedix has announced a collaboration with Zoetis to develop fully species-specific companion animal monoclonal antibody therapeutics (mAbs) using its proprietary transgenic platforms.
As part of the collaboration, PetMedix will research key targets for therapies, and Zoetis will have an exclusive option to develop and bring these therapies to market.
Zoetis is a market leader in companion animal antibody therapeutics and has brought three novel mAbs to market to date.
PetMedix chief executive Tom Weaver said: “We are excited to be partnering with Zoetis. Bringing together our unique pet antibody discovery engine with their proven ability to not just develop antibodies, but also make them a commercial success, is set to be a winning combination.
“PetMedix’s mission is to elevate expectations in pet care, and we feel that this collaboration is another step towards that.”
While many technologies have been used to develop human therapeutic antibodies, research has shown the benefits of antibodies that are 100% species-matched to the patient.
PetMedix’s Ky9 and Felyne platforms are designed in the same way as the gold standard human transgenic platforms and the announcement marks the third deal Zoetis has done with companies using transgenic platforms for antibody discovery.
Robert Polzer, executive vice-president and president, research and development at Zoetis, said: “At Zoetis, we are committed to continuing our leadership to develop and discover new therapeutic antibodies that can help pets live longer, healthier lives.
“Collaborating with PetMedix complements our own research and development activities, and we are pleased to be working with them to explore areas of unmet clinical needs in pets.”