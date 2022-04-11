11 Apr 2022
Insurance provider to offer cover of up to £4,000 for pets brought to UK by those fleeing war.
Image © 5second / Adobe Stock
Petplan has announced it will be providing free pet insurance to all Ukrainian families bringing their pet to the UK via the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The announcement was made at March’s Petplan Veterinary Awards, where it was revealed pets will be treated under Petplan’s Classic Covered for Life policy, enabling owners to claim up to £4,000 if their pet is ill or injured during the first year they are in the UK.
Managing director at Petplan Kieran O’Keeffe said: “We are deeply concerned and saddened by the events in Ukraine, and the impact the war is having on people and their pets. At Petplan, we know that pets are part of the family and that many Ukrainians are taking their pets with them as they flee to safety.
“We recognise the important role pets will continue to play in the lives of these Ukrainian families. We hope that by providing them with free Petplan insurance, we can at least reduce their concerns over veterinary costs and ensure that their pets have access to the care they need.”
Ukrainian families (or their English-speaking hosts) can find out more about the support available by telephoning Petplan on 0330 057 3662.
If a pet is taken into a UK veterinary practice by a Ukrainian refugee without Petplan insurance, the practice team should telephone Petplan’s Vetline on 0330 102 1606 and financial support can retrospectively be provided.