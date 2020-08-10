10 Aug 2020
More than £700,000 donated to a wide range of animal charities that are struggling to survive the impact of COVID-19.
Petplan has donated more than £700,000 to its animal charity partners to support them through the coronavirus pandemic.
This follows recent research from the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) that found 48% of members did not have funds to ensure they could continue to operate for more than three months. It also revealed 18% faced the risk of imminent closure due to the impact on fund-raising.
Petplan provides four weeks of free insurance for rehomed pets and gives 10% of rescue pet premiums back to animal charities.
To help the charities continue to care for animals during the COVID-19 crisis, Petplan has provided the money upfront in one payment instead of spread over the next six months.
Additionally, the Petplan Charitable Trust has contributed funds to animal charities – to date £150,000 has been donated to the ADCH Emergency Coronavirus Appeal and another £50,000 to the COVID-19 Equine Rescues Emergency Fund.
Petplan head of sales and partnership James Barnes said: “Petplan has worked in partnership with the UK’s animal charities for a long time and we’ve seen first-hand the devastating impact COVID-19 is having on their income and the vital funds needed to support the animals in their care.
“By providing this money, we are helping charities to navigate the current situation a little more easily.”
Dianna Radford of Sheffield Animal Shelter said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging time these past few months.
“When Petplan stepped up to support charities like ours, it was a game changer in so many ways – our morale, our faith in others and the recognition that, like us, Petplan was standing up for animal welfare.”