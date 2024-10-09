9 Oct 2024
Manufacturer agrees to purchase five brands from Petlife International to add to growing portfolio.
Manufacturer Pets Choice has agreed to purchase five brands from Petlife International to strengthen its product portfolio in the premium sector that includes veterinary practices.
Otodex, FormulaH, Conficlean2, Welpi and Cimicat will join Pets Choice’s offerings, which include Webbox, Bob Martin, Felight, TastyBone, Vet’s Kitchen and Hownd.
The company supplies the grocery, independent retail, e-commerce, pet speciality and veterinary sectors with “high-quality products in a variety of formats”, and takes on the five products from 1 November.
Tony Raeburn, chief executive of Pets Choice, said: “This is another fantastic acquisition for Pets Choice of five well established brands as we continue our drive into product premiumisation.
“We look forward to welcoming new customers to Pets Choice as well as being able to offer these brands to our extensive and loyal customer base, helping us to further consolidate our position as a leader in the pet care industry.”
Petlife International chief executive James Hancock said: “I have known Tony for many years and when we made the decision to sell some brands, enabling us to concentrate and invest in our Vetbed manufacturing division, Tony was our first port of call. Pets Choice is the perfect fit to drive these fantastic brands to the next level.”