2 Dec 2022
A national veterinary homeless charity has launched its fund-raising Christmas cards and 2023 calendar.
Animals that have been treated by a national veterinary homeless charity are the stars of its new Christmas cards and 2023 calendar.
StreetVet has unveiled partnerships with Love Phodography and small paper brand lil wabbit, which it hopes will raise vital funds during the festive season.
The eight Christmas cards each feature a dog owned by a StreetVet client painted by lil wabbit founder Georgi Doig, while the calendar is made up of images captured by Love Phodography’s Helen Rushton.
StreetVet co-founder and clinical director Jade Statt said: “We love working with Georgi and Helen; it’s great to have so much support from different creatives.
“Their contribution is invaluable – especially now that winter is coming, one of the toughest periods for those who live on the street.”
Limited copies of the calendar, which is priced at £10.99, are available from StreetVet, with all of the proceeds being donated to StreetVet.
The Christmas card collection is now available via lilwabbit.co.uk, Etsy and notonthehighstreet, priced £18, with half of the price going to the charity.