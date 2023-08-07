7 Aug 2023
Bosses say the system will enhance the expertise of human veterinary teams, rather than replacing it.
A technology company has unveiled a new AI platform for veterinary professionals that it claims will support the care of more than a million pets.
The sector is among many that have been facing up to the potential opportunities and challenges posed by the technology, and professionals have been urged to engage with its continuing development.
PetsApp bosses said the CoPilot system is the first of its kind in the veterinary sector and will complement human expertise – rather than replacing it – in helping practices to offer improved customer service.
The platform, which has been made available to all PetsApp users, allows vets to send reminders, schedule vaccinations, discuss treatments and develop wellness plans for clients.
The system suggests replies to messages received from clients that the practice team can edit themselves before sending.
It also enables pet owners to book appointments, seek advice through multiple communication platforms, including text and video chat, as well as make instant payments.
In a video on the PetsApp YouTube channel, Kent-based practice group Pennard Vets, which has adopted the system, said it had taken “considerable pressure” off its telephone lines.
PetsApp chief executive Thom Jenkins said: “We believe local veterinary teams remain the very best placed people to serve pets. However, they very often face overwhelm.
“Done right, as with PetsApp CoPilot, AI can augment human connection and expertise, not replace it, re-affirming the position of veterinary professionals at the heart of the pet care experience.”