8 Feb 2021
Top tech prize on offer for winning team in PetsApp pub quiz, which is due to take place on Tuesday (9 February).
PetsApp is holding a free pub quiz for veterinary clinics on Tuesday (9 February) at 8pm with an iPad up for grabs to the team that comes out on top.
Hosted by Simon Howard – a virtual event expert and remote game show host – the format will allow groups to team up to win the prize.
Thom Jenkins, chief executive of PetsApp, said: “Inspired by our successful at-home event series – including a bake-along with The Great British Bake Off star and vet Rosie Brandreth-Poynter – we wanted to do something a bit more competitive.
“After hosting a wickedly entertaining quiz for last year’s work Christmas party, we knew we had to get Simon in to put the nation’s clinics through their paces.”
Organisers have promised to stick to the great pub quiz formula with rounds on sports, general knowledge, movies and music.
For more information, visit the PetsApp website.