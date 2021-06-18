18 Jun
Webinar will cover research process and progression of a study, which aims to help veterinary professionals and owners provide the best care for senior dogs.
A webinar released by the BSAVA dedicated to understanding the needs of senior pets has gone live and is free for members to watch.
The BSAVA PetSavers Old Age Pets citizen science project is the subject of the association’s latest webinar, which will offer insight into the research process and progression of the study.
The Old Age Pets project aims to help veterinary professionals and owners provide the best care for senior dogs.
The webinar will cover the research methods involved in the study, as well as the personal and professional interests of the vets involved. It will feature researchers Carri Westgarth and Zoe Belshaw joining BSAVA scientific editor Luisa Dormer and PetSavers coordinator Sarah Williams.
PetSavers is a branch of the BSAVA dedicated to alleviating suffering and distress in animals through research and education.
Dr Westgarth said: “We want the tool to be quick and simple to use. We originally envisaged it being used in the consult room, but findings from our in-depth interviews suggest that many owners think an important part of healthy ageing is that the dog doesn’t need to see the vet.
“So we’re thinking about how to encourage owners to visit the vet, rather than assuming symptoms are just a sign of old age.”
Dr Belshaw said the caregiver burden was emerging as a key theme in the project. She said: “There has to be a balance between the quality of life of the pet and that of the owner
“If the owner is not supported themselves, they’re not going to be able to optimise the welfare of their pet.”
The full webinar is available now to members through the BSAVA webinar library.