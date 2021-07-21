21 Jul 2021
University of Surrey student Rachel Malkani is conducting PhD research into use of an online animal welfare assessment tool and wants help from practices.
Veterinary practices are being sought for help with a research project that is using an online animal welfare assessment tool.
Rachel Malkani at the University of Surrey is conducting PhD research of the Animal Welfare Assessment Grid, an online tool that monitors the physical health, psychological well-being, environmental comfort, and veterinary and management procedural events across the lifetime of a dog.
Scoring on the tool is quick, and it generates instant scores and reporting. Vets are being sought to use the tool to assess:
To take part or for more information, email [email protected]