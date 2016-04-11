In cases that have sustained considerable trauma, prophylactic 90/90 flexion bandaging or passive range of motion exercises should be encouraged as early as possible to try to limit the risk of developing quadriceps contracture. For the Salter-Harris type three or type four fractures, a transcondylar screw is also placed in addition to the cross or Rush-type pins. This is usually reverse drilled from the fracture surface outwards to ensure the screw is placed within the centre of the femoral condyle.