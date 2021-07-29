29 Jul 2021
A 14-week-old kitten has been saved by a team at Dick White Referrals who performed an intricate operation to remove a swallowed needle that was threatening to puncture its eye.
The 14-week-old kitten was brought into Dick White Referrals near Cambridge after it had swallowed the needle that had pierced through the roof of its mouth and was threatening to puncture its eye.
Head of cardiac surgery Poppy Bristow, internal medicine consultant Jess Florey and surgery resident Tom Anderson carried out a delicate procedure to remove the needle that had found itself in a precarious position.
Dr Bristow said: “It’s very unusual to have a case where a sewing needle is stuck in a pet’s mouth like this. I’ve certainly never had a case like it.
“Somehow little Nala had managed to eat a tiny sewing needle that became stuck in a rather unusual position. It had travelled through the hard palate and was pointing upwards into her head.”
The vets used an endoscope to enter in through the back of the nasal cavity to see the needle.
“The needle was also very small, so all of these things combined made it especially fiddly.”
Once the surgical approach to the area had been made, the surgical team re-inserted the scope to confirm the exact positioning.
Using a tiny pair of forceps, they then grasped the needle and carefully pulled it downwards, ensuring they maintained the same trajectory throughout, so it didn’t snap.
Dr Bristow said: “It was very tricky, but very successful. The needle was removed safely, and Nala was bright and happy when she was discharged the following day.
“When she subsequently came back for her postoperative check-up, she was doing very well indeed, so we’re all delighted.”