9 Dec
Scheme will see primary care vets and veterinary nurses across the Linnaeus Group learn from referral centre anaesthetist colleagues.
An anaesthesia specialist at a leading veterinary referral centre in the south-west is launching a pioneering education scheme that is set to be rolled out nationwide.
European Board of Veterinary Specialisation and RCVS-accredited specialist Nicki Grint – who runs the anaesthesia service at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Wellington, Somerset – is introducing an education programme for primary care vets across the Linnaeus Group.
Under the scheme, all Linnaeus primary care practices will be invited to send veterinary nurses or veterinary surgeons to see practice with an anaesthetist at their nearest referral centre.
Each visiting vet or VN will be offered a mentoring service, advice on anaesthesia protocols and anaesthetic record templates, and each visit will count towards individuals’ CPD hours.
Dr Grint floated her idea at one of the UK-wide Linnaeus “away day” conferences and it is being rolled out with the blessing of chief medical officer Séverine Tasker.
Dr Grint said: “Linnaeus has specialist anaesthetists at its referral practices across the country, meaning we can provide high-quality education with the intention of creating excellent anaesthesia standards across all the practices in the group.
“I raised the idea of creating an anaesthesia assistance programme, with a multi-faceted approach, to interact with our primary care vets on several platforms.“
Dr Grint added: “I am so grateful that Séverine Tasker, along with the other anaesthesia associates attending, were as keen as I was to develop these platforms.
“We are excited to offer this bespoke service, which is open to any Linnaeus primary care practice looking to improve its anaesthesia skills.”