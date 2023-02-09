9 Feb
Ablation surgery performed on Labrador by surgeons at Davies Veterinary Specialists – one of only four centres in the world able to carry out procedure – following diagnosis of supraventricular tachycardia.
Cardiology specialists have performed a highly complex ablation surgery to successfully treat a Labrador retriever’s life-threatening congenital heart condition.
The surgery was performed at Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hitchin, one of only four veterinary centres in the world that can carry out the procedure.
Labrador retriever Bailey had been previously diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, meaning his heart rate could race to 300 beats per minute.
In this case, the arrhythmia was due to an accessory pathway and, if left untreated, could have led to dilation of the heart and – eventually – heart failure.
Medical treatment to control the arrhythmia was unsuccessful and Bailey, whose health was rapidly deteriorating, was referred for an ablation at Davies.
The surgery was led by American specialist in veterinary cardiology, Lara Barron, who used a special device which burns the abnormal area within the heart where electrical signals are causing irregular heartbeats.
Dr Barron, head of cardiology at Davies, said: “Bailey was referred to Davies with supraventricular tachycardia. He was anaesthetised and catheters were placed inside his heart to map the source of his arrhythmia.
“An accessory pathway was identified and successfully destroyed using the cardiac ablation procedure.
“Following the successful surgery, Bailey’s heart is performing well. Further heart scans and ECG were normal, and revealed no recurrence of his arrhythmia, which is fantastic news.”