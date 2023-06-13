13 Jun
Ten-year-old Siberian husky Dexter was initially treated for heart base tumour, but later developed rare Budd-Chiari syndrome as it compressed a blood vessel, and had to undergo trans-atrial stenting.
A Siberian husky had treatment for a rare heart tumour and condition thanks to vet teams at Southfields Veterinary Specialists.
Dexter was diagnosed with a rare heart base tumour, which the team was able to shrink with radiotherapy, but the dog then developed rare condition Budd-Chiari Syndrome (BCS), where blood returning to the heart from the abdomen is blocked – in this case because the tumour as pressing on vital blood vessel.
However, internal medicine specialist and cardiology clinician Jon Wray was able to perform a rare procedure he is an exponent of – trans-atrial stenting – to solve the issue.
Dexter was treated at Southfields for a year, arriving in March 2022 with heart failure caused by the large tumour in the base of his heart.
Radiation oncology lead James Elliott said: “Heart base tumours are unusual and it is rare for UK vets to have the expertise in radiotherapy to be able to offer this form of treatment.
“So, the good news was Dexter was in the right place. The even better news was his response to radiotherapy was incredible, with massive shrinkage of the tumour being achieved.”
But the BCS later provided an additional challenge, and required Mr Wray’s expertise for the trans-atrial stenting.
Mr Wray said: “It is a rarely performed procedure and needs sophisticated planning and experience with vascular interventional radiology processes. It is a very challenging treatment to offer, but ultimately a very successful one.
“The remarkable aspect is that I was able to perform the whole process without a single surgical incision or suture. That’s because the entire procedure was performed through not even a ‘keyhole’ incision, but by puncturing a large vein with a needle and inserting an access sheath into it, through which I could ‘drive and navigate’ instruments into the heart.
“I have been at the forefront of developing this pioneering technique in the UK and there will still be many vets in this country who don’t realise it’s possible. It’s an excellent demonstration of what can now be achieved. It also showcases our expertise in radiation oncology and highlights that the interventional radiology we offer does not exist anywhere else in the UK.”
More about Dexter and his story is available on Instagram.