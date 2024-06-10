10 Jun
Dog is significantly outliving her diagnosis with a survival time of less than a year.
A Jack Russell terrier cross has astounded specialist vets after battling strong two years after a multicentric lymphoma diagnosis.
Eleven-year-old Pixie’s cancer normally has a prognosis of less than a year, but she is still going thanks to ongoing treatment by the team at Cave Veterinary Specialists, Somerset.
Nele Van den Steen, internal medicine specialist at Cave, said: “The average survival time after diagnosis of multicentric lymphoma is about 11 months, but Pixie is now reaching 2 years.”
Treatment has been chemotherapy based, with ongoing support from Cave’s diplomate in small animal internal medicine, Josh Hardwick.
Miss Van den Steen added: “Pixie’s a truly wonderful patient and we’re happy that the treatment has given her loving owner more time to spend with her.”