23 Apr 2024
RCVS leaders will begin discussions on how artificial intelligence might be regulated in the veterinary sector at an event in London next month.
The round table will take place at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in London’s Savoy Place. Image © chrisdorney / Adobe Stock
RCVS leaders have announced plans for a round table discussion to explore how the use of AI in the veterinary sector might be regulated.
Around 100 people – including representatives of the professions, technology companies and educational institutions – are expected to take part in the event in London next month.
But college leaders have also invited vets and nurses who have expertise in the field to take part in the discussion, and help shape the future.
Chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “We have a responsibility to make sure that we are maximising the use of AI for good, but also preventing it from being used in any way that could cause harm to animal health and welfare and public health.
“Our upcoming roundtable on the regulation of the veterinary use of AI aims to bring those into the room who will help contribute to our initial conversations around the subject.
“The outputs of these conversations will then be fed into our Standards Committee – the group responsible for the development of guidance for the professions.”
Ms Lockett added: “There will also be input to the Standards Committee from our Public Advisory Group, which will bring in the animal owner perspective on the subject.
“Once we have established an initial direction of travel and have some more solid work to review, there will be ample opportunity for the wider professions to get involved and have their say.
“This initial round table event is to help us understand where the key challenges lie and what the next steps will be in addressing these.”
The round table will take place at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in London’s Savoy Place on Monday 20 May between 10am and 4pm.
Any vets or nurses with relevant expertise – and not affiliated to an academic, government or veterinary association – who are interested in attending are asked to email [email protected] explaining their specific area of knowledge by 5pm on Monday 6 May.