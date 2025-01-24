24 Jan
Vets have access to improved resources to help with their cardiology cases after an organisation announced a revamped website.
The US-based Cardiac Education Group, which comprises board-certified veterinary cardiologists from academia and private practice, has rolled out an updated website.
It says the “significant update” provides veterinary professionals with access to a comprehensive suite of resources on diagnosis, treatment and management of heart disease and heart failure in dogs and cats.
The redesigned website features:
Rebecca Stepien, spokesperson for the CEG, said: “Our centralised, user-friendly website empowers veterinary professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to provide optimal cardiac care to their patients.
“We’re committed to continue supporting the veterinary community through accessible, high-quality educational resources like the CEG website.
“The CEG invites veterinary professionals to explore the new website and to take advantage of the many enhanced resources available.
“By equipping veterinarians with comprehensive educational materials and tools, our organisation is working to improve early detection, accurate diagnosis and effective management of heart disease and heart failure in canine and feline patients.”
More details are available at the website.