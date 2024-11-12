12 Nov
A new veterinary practice is set to open at a former children’s soft play centre in the Scottish Borders next week.
Officials claim the new Galedin Vets premises at Putton Mill, near Duns, will be more than twice the size of the town’s current practice when it welcomes its first clients on Monday 18 November.
As well as catering for current clients, they also anticipate further growth in demand linked to future housing projections for the area.
Practice manager Sean Dickson said: “We have needed a bigger site for a while because since COVID-19 there has been a huge rise in the number of pet owners.
“Many of the people buying houses in the area will be looking for a practice that provides the best possible care for their pets.
“Because the previous practice was much smaller, emergencies and urgent procedures had to be transferred to our other branches, but now there is no need to do this as they can be treated at Putton Mill.”
The new practice offers facilities including four consulting rooms, two operating theatres, a dental theatre plus x-ray and ultrasound equipment, separate kennels, an isolation unit and a large animal pharmacy.