14 Oct 2022
BVA president warns the veterinary sector is already feeling the effects of the continuing economic crisis.
BVA president Malcolm Morley has called on the RCVS to delay implementing its "under care" reform plans. Main image © Ihor / Adobe Stock
The UK veterinary industry is being “stretched to breaking point” by the current economic crisis and its impact on animal welfare, the BVA’s president says.
The grim message, delivered during the organisation’s annual Northern Ireland dinner earlier this week, followed a warning from Malcolm Morley that some practices could be forced to close altogether without additional Government support on rising energy bills.
But one of the industry’s biggest care providers has urged the profession to “stand together” to meet the challenges ahead.
Concerns about the state of the economy, and the veterinary sector’s ability to deal with a downturn, persisted through much of the summer.
But the anxieties deepened in recent weeks following the mini-budget delivered by Kwasi Kwarteng, who was sacked as chancellor today (14 October) amid the continuing economic turmoil. Jeremy Hunt was appointed to replace him.
Speaking at his organisation’s annual Northern Ireland dinner at Stormont on 12 October, Dr Morley said the industry was facing a cost of living crisis the likes of which hasn’t been seen in half a century.
He reminded guests, including Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister Edwin Poots, that the crisis was following the challenges of Brexit and COVID as he delivered his stark warning.
Dr Morley told them: “Make no mistake, the veterinary profession across the UK is stretched to breaking point.
“Farms and auxiliary businesses are facing unsustainable increases in expenditure, and sadly, with pet owners already struggling to make ends meet and forced to make tough choices, we are starting to see animal welfare suffer.”
His comments followed the release of a letter from him to Mr Kwarteng in which he called for more financial support on energy costs, plus other tax measures, to help the sector through its financial challenges.
He said it was “likely” that current cost pressures would force some practices to shut and the risk would grow if the present non-domestic energy cost support scheme is not extended beyond its present cut-off point next March.
The warning was backed by VetPartners as it called for unity to ensure the public can access the services they need.
In a statement, the company said: “VetPartners shares the concerns being raised by the BVA and fully supports their letter to the chancellor.
“As a profession, it is important that we stand together to help ensure that the cost of living crisis does not have a detrimental impact on the ability of practices to deliver the essential services on which so many people rely.”
Meanwhile, Dogs Trust has renewed its summer warning of a canine housing crisis as a result of recent increases in interest rates.
Last month’s half-point rise lifted rates to 2.25% – the highest level in 14 years – and analysts have predicted they could peak at more than 5%.
In a statement on its website, the trust said: “The sky high cost of essentials, such as eating and heating, is leaving many dog owners unable to provide for their dogs.”