10 Mar 2025
Officials from the Links Group, which works to raise awareness of connection between abuse of animals and people, aims to expand the programme.
Image © Lindsay_Helms / Adobe Stock
Veterinary groups and practices are being encouraged to support a campaign that aims to help staff experiencing domestic abuse to access support.
Many major organisations within the sector are already providing access to an online safe space where members of the professions can seek help.
But officials from the Links Group, which works to raise awareness of the connection between abuse of animals and people, now aim to expand the programme to reach both staff and clients alike.
The message will be delivered to delegates when the group exhibits at the BSAVA’s congress in Manchester next week, and vice-chairperson Vicki Betton said the scheme had already proved to be “an extremely important step forward”.
She added: “While our training and resources help veterinary teams recognise and act on concerns about non-accidental injury and the abuse of animals or people, we know that domestic abuse also impacts colleagues across the veterinary sector.
“It’s essential that effective signposting to sources of support is available from trusted veterinary-related websites.”
The initiative was highlighted to coincide with the annual No More Week, which promotes the UK Says No More campaign run by the charity Hestia.
Groups, including the BVA, BVNA, BVRA, BSAVA, VMG and Vetlife, have worked with the Links Group to add a link to Hestia’s Online Safe Spaces initiative to their websites.
Other participants include Vet Support, VetNI, the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland, the North of Ireland Veterinary Association, Young Vet Network NI, the National Association of Veterinary Physiotherapists and Veterinary Woman.
The link opens an untraceable pop-up window which leaves no internet history and enables users to exit the page quickly if they need to do so. It is estimated that the platform has been accessed more than 1.5 million times since its launch five years ago.
Although the extent of its impact on the veterinary sector is not clear, it is estimated that as many as one in five people will experience domestic abuse in some point in their lives.
Officials hope that encouraging practices to join the campaign will also help clients, as well as colleagues, to seek help if they feel they need to.
Sue Harper, Hestia’s deputy director of domestic abuse and sexual violence prevention, argued the scale of the problem makes it “everyone’s business” to address.
She said: “We believe that organisations have a unique role to play in ensuring that victims of domestic abuse can access the help and support they need.”
BSAVA senior vice-president Alison Speakman added: “While we are an association dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals in their care of animals, it is important to be able to support the welfare and well-being of our members who may be experiencing the devastating consequences of domestic abuse.”
Organisations and practices that are interested in supporting the campaign are encouraged to email [email protected] or visit the group’s stand at BSAVA Congress and Expo, which runs from 20 to 22 March.