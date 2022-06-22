22 Jun 2022
Herman Barkema.
A leading academic has been awarded the prestigious Plowright Prize for his work examining the development, prevention, control and treatment of infectious diseases in cattle.
Herman Barkema is due to receive the award, presented by RCVS Knowledge in recognition of his research into mastitis, Johne’s disease and antimicrobial resistance, at a ceremony at RCVS Day on 8 July.
Dr Barkema, professor in epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, is currently researching reduction of the use of antibiotics in the treatment of mastitis, the most common disease in the dairy industry, in lactating cows.
He has also developed a programme that aims to eradicate Johne’s disease in cattle, which is being trialled.
Dr Barkema said: “I am honoured receiving this prestigious award. It is not only recognition for myself, but for all of the dedicated people I work with.
“I am fortunate to work with a large interdisciplinary and collaborative research team. Thank you very much to RCVS Knowledge for this award.”
The prize, which was awarded for the first time in 2020, offers £75,000 of funding for continuing research.
Dr Barkema’s future research plans include work to develop and assess sustainable and cost-effective disease control systems on farms.
Chris Gush, executive director of RCVS Knowledge, said the panel had been “incredibly impressed” by Dr Barkema’s work.
He added: “His holistic and multidisciplinary work will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the welfare of dairy cows, as well as antimicrobial resistance, which is a growing global issue for animals and humans worldwide.
“We are delighted to fund vital research in the area of infectious disease in memory of Walter Plowright, benefiting animals, the public and society worldwide.”
Nominations for the next Plowright Prize, which will offer £100,000 to mark the centenary of Walter Plowright’s birth, are due to open in September 2023.