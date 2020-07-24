24 Jul 2020
Vet2Vet and BSAVA partner for launch of VETbytes, a mobile clinical support tool to give small animal veterinary professionals critical access to the latest evidence-based information.
The BSAVA and Vet2Vet have partnered on the VETbytes app.
A mobile app providing teams with an extensive library of concise medical summaries has been launched.
The web-based app VETbytes is a collaboration between the BSAVA and Vet2Vet, and draws content from global guidelines and peer-reviewed journals.
VETbytes, founded by veterinary surgeons Zoe Coker and Bronwen Eastwood, aims to address need for a mobile-friendly centralised resource of practical and evidence-based clinical guides that vets can access quickly and easily.
Dr Coker said: “There is rarely time during the working day to read all the necessary journals, articles and up-to-date texts. VETbytes collates all the evidence on a specific medical condition and consolidates it into a short synopsis called a ‘Keep it Simple Summary (KISS)’.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “Every busy small animal clinician should try out VETbytes as it is a real paradigm shift in mobile resources for vets.”
The VETbytes app covers more than 100 topics developed in consultation with more than 25 veterinary experts. Further benefits include drug (and constant rate infusion) calculators, a quick reference section and links to hundreds of source abstracts.
For more information, visit the VETbytes website.