Cathartics work by pulling water into the gut, increasing fluid volume – therefore stimulating gut transit. These should only be used for the initial dose, not for any repeated doses as this may exacerbate electrolyte derangements, specifically hypernatraemia. However, hypernatraemia has been reported in cases where no cathartic was used, due to the high osmotic activity of AC, therefore electrolytes and hydration status should be monitored regardless of cathartic use.