15 Nov
Police have been alerted following reports of death threats and an apparent protest targeting an Essex veterinary practice in a row over the euthanasia of a dog.
Additional patrols are being undertaken in the Canvey Island area today (15 November), related to the alleged targeting of practice staff and the dog’s owners on social media.
Essex Police confirmed they were aware of the planned activity and have been in contact with both the organisers of the picket and staff of the affected practice.
District commander, Chief Inspector Paul Hogben, said: “It’s important everyone is able to go about their daily lives, and are also able to exercise their right to protest peacefully.
“We’re here to make sure everyone is safe, and our officers will be in the area all day, so please speak to us of you have any questions.”
A leading veterinary group has so far not commented on the specifics of the case, although the RCVS did point to the guidance in its code of conduct that a vet’s “primary obligation is to relieve the suffering of an animal”.
The college added that requirements for the scanning of microchips to determine whether there may be other ownership interests would not apply if the animal is being euthanised on welfare grounds.