23 Jan 2024
An investigation is underway into the demise of two animals that ingested an unknown white matter in a Liverpool park.
Two dogs are known to have died and two others have become ill after ingesting an unknown substance in a Liverpool park.
A police investigation has begun after vets raised the alarm yesterday afternoon (22 January) following the presentation of several unwell dogs that had swallowed a currently unspecified white material.
Two of the dogs later died, while a third is said to be seriously ill and a fourth is still being treated.
Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies, of Merseyside Police, said: “Whilst the incident is obviously of concern, I want the public to be reassured that the matter is being dealt with and is under control.
“We would advise people to avoid the area as we seek to establish what the substance is and how it got there.
“Anyone who believes they were in the area and came into direct contact with the substance is advised to seek medical assistance if they believe they have suffered any ill effects.
“We would always advise anyone who comes across an unknown substance to not touch it but to report it to police.”
Liverpool City Council said the park where the substance was discovered remains closed and specialist contractors are being brought in to remove it.