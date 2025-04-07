7 Apr 2025
Dog owners in South Yorkshire are being urged to be more responsible following a series of incidents.
Image © Brian Jackson / Adobe Stock
Pet owners have been warned to “step up” after two dogs were shot dead by police in South Yorkshire.
Officers said the incident was among 18 where they responded to reports of dogs causing fear or injury in a period of just three days.
Further cases have also been reported since then and South Yorkshire Police have warned “it may only be a matter of time until there is a tragedy” without owners acting more responsibly.
Although most recent concerns about dog legislation have focused on the XL bully, other types have also been linked to some of the latest incidents.
Chief inspector Emma Cheney, the force’s lead on dangerous dogs, said: “Stop thinking it won’t happen to you, your dog wouldn’t do that, and remember that any dog has the ability to cause harm.”
A horse was reported to have been bitten in a chase involving two dogs, a large mixed breed and an XL bully respectively, at North Anston, near Rotherham, last Monday (31 March).
Police said it was necessary to shoot the dogs because on an “ongoing risk” to the public and other animals.
Elsewhere, a Japanese akita is in custody after a man was bitten in an incident at a GP surgery in Sheffield on Thursday morning (3 April).
An appeal for vigilance was also issued following a further incident later that day when an XL bully escaped from a house in the city after a shot was fired by armed officers who were responding to reports that a gun had been discharged.
A man has been charged in connection with that incident, while two other men and a woman who were arrested are currently on bail.