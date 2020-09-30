30 Sept 2020
Study investigating potential of solid-dose vaccine for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus conducted in collaboration with The Pirbright Institute.
Biotech firm Enesi Pharma has reported positive top-line results from a study evaluating immune responses generated by a solid-dose formulation of a live attenuated porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) vaccine.
The study, conducted in collaboration with The Pirbright Institute, confirmed the utility of Enesi’s ImplaVax delivery product to create a solid-dose live virus vaccine that is immunogenic with the potential for enhanced thermal stability.
The SC-delivered ImplaVax format generated neutralising antibodies and T-cell responses comparable to the standard liquid vaccine delivered either SC or IM via needle and syringe.
PRRSV infects domestic pigs and causes PRRS, which is highly infectious, and has clinical signs such as reproductive failure, fever, respiratory difficulties and increased mortality.
David Hipkiss, Enesi Pharma chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to report these positive top-line results from this successful study conducted in partnership with The Pirbright Institute, which has proven to be an exemplar collaborator.
“They provide a strong and clear validation for the potential of ImplaVax as applied to modified live virus vaccines across the whole of the vaccine ecosystem.
“We believe there is significant opportunity for Enesi and ImplaVax in the growing animal health market, which is forecast to exceed US$16 billion [£12 billion] per annum by 2026.
“The implications for our ongoing work with modified live virus vaccines for human health are also very exciting, and we look forward to reporting on further progress from our partnered and in-house programmes.”
Simon Graham, group leader of the PRRS immunology group at The Pirbright Institute, said: “PRRSV is a significant animal health concern, given the importance of pigs globally as a livestock animal.
“The work we are doing at Pirbright, and in collaboration with innovative companies such as Enesi Pharma is crucially important to maintaining and improving the health and well-being of farm animals.
“The positive results of this new study with Enesi point to an alternative approach to vaccination that combines effectiveness with the potential for improved stability. This could be of great value to the industry and we look forward to continuing this research collaboration.”