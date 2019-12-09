Various techniques have been described to adequately inflate the cuff without causing tracheal damage. The simplest involve inflating the cuff to a predetermined degree of inflation of the pilot balloon, or for one person to squeeze the reservoir bag on the anaesthetic circuit with the valve closed while another person inflates the cuff, listening at the mouth until leaking around the tube can no longer be heard. These techniques are highly subjective and have been shown to result in excessive pressure in the cuff14-16,18. The safest method of inflating the cuff is with a pressure gauge15. In humans, the recommendation is to inflate the cuff to between 20cm to 30cm H2016. Safe cuff pressure for dogs and cats has been suggested between 19cm to 24cm H2O4,13,14,17, although no absolute consensus exists on a maximum safe value exists.