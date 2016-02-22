When used as an analgesic, rather than anaesthetic agent, microdoses of ketamine appear to be effective, although this uses the drug in an off-licence manner. Reported doses include an IV loading dose of 0.5mgkg-1, followed by an infusion of 5µgkg-1min-1 to 20µgkg-1min-1. As with lidocaine, this can be administered either with a syringe driver or diluted in IV fluids. A fluid pump is recommended to ensure accurate doses are administered (Figure 4).