Consider your approach. Due consideration should be given to the surgical approach itself, and the least invasive approach selected wherever it is appropriate to do so. For example, approach to the abdominal cavity via a flank approach is associated with greater postoperative pain, compared to a ventral midline approach41. Likewise, a patient undergoing median sternotomy may require more postoperative analgesia, compared with those undergoing lateral thoracotomy, and the analgesic requirements of patients undergoing lateral thoracotomy can be decreased further by using a muscle-sparing technique42. Minimally invasive surgery is usually associated with decreased postoperative pain, compared with a traditional approach for a variety of conditions, including laparoscopic ovariectomy and thoracoscopic pericardiectomy43, 44. Minimally invasive approaches are still painful; however, insufflation and the use of carbon dioxide is associated with painful peritoneal stretching and diaphragmatic irritation respectively; therefore, it is imperative all gases are evacuated from the abdomen after the procedure and due consideration is given to intra-abdominal local anaesthesia45.