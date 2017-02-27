Although the use of NSAIDs is contraindicated in patients with kidney disease, a retrospective study on the effects of meloxicam on the longevity of old-aged cats with degenerative joint disease, and with or without chronic kidney disease (CKD), suggested meloxicam should be considered as a part of the therapeutic regime in cats with chronic painful conditions (titrated to the lowest effective dose – 0.02mg/kg in this particular study). Meloxicam did not appear to reduce the lifespan in patients with pre-existing stable CKD, nor for cats in International Renal Interest Society stages two and three (Gowan et al, 2012).