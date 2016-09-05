Plasma volume expansion is significant – one to two times the volume infused. However, the small molecular weight of the glucose polymers allows them to be quickly excreted from the kidneys (Goggs et al, 2008). As the MWw is greater in dextran 70 (so some molecular degradation is required before excretion), the duration of action is slightly longer – up to six hours (Auckburally, 2016). It is, however, quite difficult to obtain dextran solutions.