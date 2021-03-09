Clinical director Kerry Lambert, who jointly ran the class with VN and pet behaviourist Nicole Crooks, said: “We had a bumper number of registrations of new puppies last year. We would normally have 30 to 40 registrations a month and in September we had 90 new puppies registered with us. We held puppy parties on Zoom as we were unable to welcome owners and puppies into the practice due to COVID restrictions, and 95% of the people attending were first-time puppy owners.