10 Dec 2025
Practice litter drive launched after mouldy bread case
A Cheshire veterinary team has stepped out to start a new campaign in response to pets getting ill from dumped rubbish.
Vet Sophie Simons (left) with Luna and owner Rebecca Sheridan.
A Cheshire veterinary practice has launched a new anti-litter campaign after treating a puppy which became ill after eating dumped mouldy bread.
Staff from the Winsford Veterinary Surgery collected 15kg of rubbish in a single session and are planning more similar work in a bid to raise awareness of the potential dangers to pets.
The VetPartners-owned practice responded after a seven-month-old springer spaniel, named Luna, who became ill from the bread she found during a walk.
Although she has now made a full recovery, following a referral to the group’s Willows Veterinary Hospital, vet Sophie Simons said the case highlighted the potential risks from that and other forms of litter.
Severe cases
The practice has also dealt with cases of animals becoming ill from items including cigarette butts and chewing gum.
Dr Simons said: “What people might not realise is that mouldy food, such as bread, is toxic and it can cause severe problems in dogs, including tremors, vomiting and diarrhoea.
“In severe cases or if untreated it can be fatal. Chewing gum and nicotine from cigarettes and Vapes are also poisonous, while broken glass can cause nasty cuts.”
Luna’s owner, Rebecca Sheridan, praised the practice’s move and said the area’s litter problem was so severe she had become anxious about taking her for a walk at all.
The litter picks are among several environmental initiatives which the practice has instigated, along with increased with recycling and efforts to reduce emissions from anaesthetic gases.