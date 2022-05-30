30 May 2022
Organisers want to make it easier for the profession to bring more team members to the event, taking place at ACC Liverpool from 8 to 10 September.
BEVA has introduced a practice pass option to make it easier for more members of veterinary teams to attend its congress at ACC Liverpool from 8 to 10 September.
The pass, covering vets and VNs as well as live and online options, is available in three packages – small, medium and large – and will be available until 1 August.
This year is the 60th edition of BEVA Congress – Europe’s largest equine veterinary event – and CPD, practical skills, updates and clinical research will all be present across five live streams.
BEVA chief executive David Mountford said: “We know that not every vet at a practice can attend congress every year, because someone is always going to have to stay behind and work.
“So, by offering a mix of physical and virtual tickets in the pass, it means those staying at home to look after the practice can still benefit from the live stream as well as the six-month access to all the lectures afterwards.
“Congress always contains plenty of relevant and dedicated content for nurses, so the pass obviously includes nurse tickets, too.”
Full details are available at www.bevacongress.org