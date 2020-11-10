10 Nov 2020
An independent practice in Fife has won recognition for making and distributing free hand sanitiser to the local community throughout coronavirus pandemic.
An independent practice in Fife has been doing its bit to help its community by making and distributing free hand sanitiser throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, in recognition of its community-minded actions, Heather Vets has been recognised as a finalist in the Best Neighbour category of Kingdom FM’s Local Hero Awards.
Owner and vet Heather McCabe was recognised for her work in protecting the local community, providing free hand sanitiser and dispensers for all the small businesses in her street so shoppers could stay safe.
Dr McCabe worked with a local distillery to produce large quantities of hand sanitiser to World Health Organization standards in March, and filled dispensers that she then distributed at her own cost throughout the summer.
Dr McCabe said: “At the practice we were already taking stringent hygiene measures with our clients so we could continue caring for their pets during the COVID outbreak. But it’s not enough for just one building in the street – it has to be everyone.
“Our practice is small enough to be truly part of the local community, and since opening in April 2018 we have always aimed to go that little bit further to look after our wonderful clients and the pets they trust us to care for.
“In my mind it was just something we could do to help, so I was surprised (and a little thrilled) to find out we had been nominated for a Best Neighbour award.”
The Kingdom FM Local Hero Awards were presented on 28 October, and although Heather Vets did not win the title of Best Neighbour, as one of three finalists the team is delighted to have been considered.
But practice life goes on, and Dr McCabe and her team are now getting down to the serious business of preparing the practice to manage the ongoing coronavirus measures safely through the winter.