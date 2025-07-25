25 Jul 2025
An owner whose dog’s lameness was tackled through the use of a bespoke orthotic believes the technique could help many others, too.
Wooster with the new device fitted
A veterinary physiotherapist has “transformed” a lame dog’s life after fitting him with a bespoke orthotic that his owner believes could offer a non-surgical alternative for other dogs too.
Wooster, a 10-year-old English setter, injured both Achilles tendons in his hind legs after being mounted by a large dog, which suddenly left him lame.
Deemed unfit for surgery due to his age and skin condition, Wooster was referred to Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire where the custom device was fitted.
Head of physiotherapy Diane Messum, who carried out the procedure, said: “His owner had already trialled him with an off-the-shelf orthotic support device, which did not support the tarsus enough.
“We assessed, cast and fit Wooster with a bespoke tarsal orthosis, which he now uses for exercise and active periods of his day.”
The dog had previously enjoyed an active lifestyle including daily two-hour walks on Hampstead Heath near his London home, but he was unable to use his right hind leg after a “complete collapse” of the Achilles tendon.
The injury required him to be transported via buggy to the park, where owner Mark Ellingham said he could only “have very short walks, hopping and shuffling about” with the aid of a sling.
While he expected Wooster would need time to adjust to the new device, Mr Ellingham said it had instead “completely transformed his life” after he “got up and walked off, immediately comfortable with wearing it”.
Describing Wooster, who weighs 36kg, as “unusually tall and large”, he added: “If an orthotic works for him, I would imagine that on smaller and shorter dogs, it would be an easier option.
“It is also a considerably cheaper and less intrusive option than surgery.”