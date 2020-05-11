11 May 2020
When a food bank for residents opened, veterinary staff noticed it didn’t cater for animals, so they launched their own.
Freya Smith (left) and Julianne Bratley at the food bank. Image © Purple Vet.
The skeleton staff at a small animal practice have set up their own pet food bank to help hard-pressed companion animal owners.
Purple Vet – a small animal practice in Rothwell, West Yorkshire – claims to be the only veterinary surgery open in that area, operating with the sole vet Jude Dawson, veterinary care assistant Julianne Bratley and animal care assistant Freya Smith.
The other members of staff have been furloughed.
Ms Bratley said: “A food bank had been created for residents within the area; however, we noticed this did not cater for the animals.
“We therefore set up our own food bank for cats and dogs to help our community as much as we can. We are actively involved within our community and felt we needed to do what we can to help during this difficult time.”
Staff are now handing out bagged up dry cat and dog food to be picked up at the practice, and are appealing for further food donations to hand out.
Further information and updates are being posted via Mr Dawson’s Twitter account @JudetheVet