23 Sept 2022
A West Yorkshire vet team is heading into the hills this weekend for a charity three peaks challenge in memory of a former colleague.
Christy Whetstone-Veitch, Hannah Thomas and John Bates from Abbey House Veterinary Hospital will take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in memory of their former colleague, Dawn Clark (inset).
The walkers, from Abbey House Veterinary Hospital in Morley, Leeds, will be tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday (24 September) to honour Dawn Clark, who died from meningitis in August last year.
The team is bidding to scale the peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent, and has already exceeded its initial £300 fund-raising target.
One of the walkers, Hannah Thomas, said: “Dawn was a very much-loved member of the team and a caring friend to all of us at Abbey House.
“As a person who was always happy to help everyone else, we as a group wanted to raise money in her memory and we thought trying to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks would be a real challenge.”
Proceeds from the walk will be shared between three causes, including Meningitis Research UK.
The other beneficiaries will be a donkey sanctuary, fulfilling Dawn’s ambition of sponsoring a donkey, and a rescue centre for Staffordshire bull terriers.
Donations can be made via the JustGiving page.