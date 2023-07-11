11 Jul 2023
A website promoting the opportunities around stem cell treatment has been launched by a Scottish Borders practice.
The site has launched following a clinical study on autologous mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) treatment for chronic degenerative musculoskeletal conditions in dogs, led by Andrew Armitage, clinical director at Greenside Veterinary Practice.
The research, which has been published open access in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, is described as the first to use real-world data to demonstrate how cell-based therapies help patients suffering from chronic degenerative musculoskeletal conditions, such as OA.
Mr Armitage said: “Regenerative medicine utilising MSCs – which have the capacity to self-renew and differentiate into multiple cell types – has increasingly emerged as an effective treatment for musculoskeletal diseases.
“Our research focused on 245 dogs who were treated with MSCs between September 2017 and May 2021. We found statistically significant improvements across a range of objective and quality-of-life measurements for up to two years, considerably adding to the evidence supporting the use of MSCs in canine orthopaedic conditions.”
Greenside, part of Linnaeus, offers regenerative medicine to patients across the UK and internationally, and the new website – for pet owners and the profession – offers information on services, including stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma.
Mr Armitage developed an interest in regenerative medicine nine years ago, and has since treated a range of small animal and farm species.
He added: “I was keen to explore this area of medicine as an alternative to long-term medication or surgery. For patients suffering from soft tissue injuries or conditions like OA, regenerative medicine can really help to improve their quality of life, irrespective of age or breed.”