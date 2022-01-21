21 Jan 2022
“Vetlife Day” celebrations mooted to help raise money for the charity as its helpline surpasses 30 years since it went live.
Vet practices across the country are being urged to take part in a yearly event in aid of a charity that supports the veterinary community.
Vetlife is calling on practices to host a “Vetlife Day” celebration to raise money for the charity as its helpline surpasses 30 years since it was established.
The charity has put together a fund-raising pack filled with inspiration and event ideas, ranging from bake sales to sports days, to encourage practices to think about what they could do to raise funds.
Emma Helbert, donor relations manager for Vetlife, suggested that members of staff could sponsor themselves growing a beard or even going white-water rafting, as two of a number of suggestions contained within the Vetlife fund-raising pack.
Ms Helbert said: “During the pandemic, a lot of charities’ donations fell. We are incredibly grateful to the generous donors who continued fund-raising for us, as it was one of those situations where activities had to be postponed or curtailed because of COVID restrictions.
“So really, we are looking to increase donations to make up for some of that shortfall, but we are also hoping to train more volunteers, as we have had an increase in demand for the service during COVID.”
Vetlife’s centrally administered helpline service is provided by 93 volunteer responders – 3 of whom will this year each have reached 25 years of volunteer service with the charity.
Ms Helbert added: “We are also looking to ensure that we are able to keep raising awareness, and making sure that everyone in the vet community knows that we are there.
“We are doing a sticker drive to make sure every practice has stickers that can be put on the back of toilet doors. We are making sure people know where to turn in times of difficulty.”
“It’s a completely confidential listening service that allows people time and space to talk, whether that’s via phone or via anonymous email.
“It enables people to maybe just get something off their chest, or it may be that they need further signposting towards specialist help.”
The Vetlife Day event is applicable to any day of the year, encouraging practices to find time to set aside a day and get staff involved in the cause.
As well as the helpline, Vetlife also offers a Health Support service provided by mental health consultancy firm March on Stress, as well as Financial Support aimed at providing funds and gifts to vets who may be struggling to make ends meet.
The charity is also keen to advertise these services and their availability as part of Vetlife Day celebrations.
In 2020, the total cost of providing Vetlife services was £394,714, with £74,883 for the helpline.
Ms Helbert added: “We would love this to become an annual reason to pull together and have some fun, as well as raise money for their own community.
“I think there is a really strong sense of community within the vet industry, and that is our mission: to support the whole community, whether that is students, vets, nurses, practice managers – everybody who is involved.
“We are there for that whole community; we do stress that and want people to know that we are there for everyone.”