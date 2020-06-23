23 Jun 2020
Vale Vets near Bristol one of a number of practices to benefit from some of the 17,000 personal protective equipment visors produced for key workers by Somerset senior school.
Vale Vets clinical director Richard Artingstall wearing one of the masks.
Veterinary practices have spoken of their gratitude after they received vital personal protective equipment (PPE) visors produced by the design technology team of an independent senior school in Bath.
The team at Prior Park College has kept busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by producing and distributing more than 17,000 full face visors for frontline workers across the UK.
Reusable, and produced using plastic and cardboard, the visors are made using 3D printing and laser cutting machines, and have all been funded through donations.
Vale Vets and Vale Referrals, north of Bristol, was one of the first practices in the UK to benefit from Prior Park College’s efforts.
Richard Artingstall, clinical director at Vale Vets, said the visors had helped the practice in its efforts to remain open during the lockdown.
He said: “The visors have made such a difference to our veterinary teams. At the time, many of our colleagues were really struggling to get hold of PPE such as this, which enables us to keep providing care to four-legged family members.
“As well as physical protection, the mental impact of having that extra layer of protection is something we are all very grateful to the wonderful team at Prior Park College for.”
Prior Park College’s efforts were self-funded, and attracted more than £20,000 of donations to help buy the materials and maintain the equipment.
More than 200 establishments on the front line have been supplied during the crisis, with the kit shipped across the country, and orders are now coming in from sectors beyond health providers, such as schools, hairdressers and retailers.
Robert Faulkner, the school’s head of design and technology, said: “We couldn’t sit back and do nothing when we knew we had machines that would help keep our key workers safe.
“The feedback has been overwhelming. At its peak we had to implement a rota system at the college so our team could get some rest to continue to manufacture visors.”
Mr Faulkner added: “Despite being back at school and remote teaching, we were able to continue our efforts through our amazing technicians, who have worked tirelessly to continue to fulfil orders.
“It has all been worth it, though, to be able to help key workers such as NHS staff, carers and vets.”
The school has produced a video on YouTube showing the visor manufacturing process: